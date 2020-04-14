Ali Zafar shares tips to save people from stress in quarantine

(@fidahassanain)

The singer has advised the people to follow his tips every morning to save themselves from stress in quarantine against Coronavirus pandemic.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 14th, 2020) Popular singer Ali Zafar shared stress buster with his fans to help them out from the stress during the ongoing lockdowns against Coronavirus here on Tuesday.

In his video message, he shared the tips that how the people could save themselves from Coronavirus.

Sharing his message and video on Instagram account, the singer wrote: “Here is a stress buster. Do this every morning...after brushing your teeth. Pretty simple,”.

Previously he made a song against Coronavirus and advised the people to stay at homes to save themselves and others from global Coronavirus pandemic.