Ali Zafar statement recorded in defamation suit

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Actor and singer Ali Zafar on Wednesday got recorded his statement in a defamation suit filed by him against female singer Meesha Shafi

Additional District and Sessions Judge Amjad Ali Shah conducted the proceedings wherein Ali Zafar submitted that he faced financial losses after allegations levelled by Meesha Shafi.

While denying Meesha allegations, he also apprised about fake social media accounts used against him and claimed that these accounts were made by Meesha's friends. He submitted that he respected women rights and a supporter of "Me Too Movement" but the movement was used against him.

The court recorded statement of Ali Zafar for three hours and adjourned further hearing till July 15 and summoned three more witnesses for recording their statements.

Ali Zafar had filed Rs 1 billion defamation case under the Defamation Ordinance 2002, after being accused of harassment.

He denied all allegations levelled against him in a statement by Meesha Shafi.

In April 2018, Meesha Shafi had accused Zafar of harassing her on `more than one occasion.'