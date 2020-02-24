UrduPoint.com
Ali Zafar to come with teaser on new song for PSLV 2020

The actor has informed his fans on Twitter that he is coming soon with teaser on his new song for the ongoing tournament.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2020) Known singer, writer, film-maker and actor Ali Zafar is coming soon with a new teaser on his new song for Pakistan Super League-V (PSLV) 2020, the news agencies report.

According to the details, Associated Press of Pakistan also claimed that Ali Zafar was coming up with a new teaser on his new song for the ongoing cricket tournament.

He was seen dancing on the drum beat.

Taking to Twitter, actor Ali Zafar said that he was working on a new teaser for PSL song. In his video message which he shared through his account, the actor said: “Bhai Araha hey”.

It may be mentioned here that PSL anthem "Tayyar Hain" was launched on opening ceremony and it was an excellent performance but many believe that "something more" was needed for this great event.

