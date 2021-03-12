Ali Zafar urges commuters to take care of BRT service

Renowned singer, producer, actor and model Ali Zafar Friday said that Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) was an international standard transport service initiated by PTI government for the people of Peshawar and urged them to take care of the service

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Renowned singer, producer, actor and model Ali Zafar Friday said that Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) was an international standard transport service initiated by PTI government for the people of Peshawar and urged them to take care of the service.

In a message issued here, he said if people would give care to BRT system it would last for a long time, adding that people should keep it clean and should avoid sitting on reserved seats for women and disabled persons.