Ali Zafar urges PM, Punjab govt to impose strict lockdown in Lahore

The actor says that the cases of Coronavirus are increasing sharply in Lahore just because the lockdown was eased in the provincial capital.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 12th, 2020) Ali Zafar asked Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to impose strict lockdown for next two weeks amid increasing number of Coronavirus in the provincial capital here on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Ali Zafar said the increasing number of infections were putting unbearable pressure on the healthcare system.

“Dear PM @ImranKhanPTI, CM @UsmanAKBuzdar Urging you to consider locking down Lahore for 15 days at least as the entire city has become a hot spot for the virus itself with appx 2 million people infected & growing exponentially putting unbearable pressure on the healthcare system,” the actor tweeted.

There were 47, 382 cases of Coronavirus in Punjab which stood at the top among all other provinces. According to the doctors, the cases were increasing just because the government eased the lockdown restrictions.