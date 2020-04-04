Ali Zafar wants to do a film with Saba Qamar

(@fidahassanain)

Both Ali Zafar and Saba Qamar talk to each other through a video call that went viral on social media.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 4, 2020) Renowned singer Ali Zafar wanted to do a film with popular actress Saba Qamar.

He expressed his wish through a live call with actress Saba Qamar on social media. Both actors talked about many things and especially about how they could work on a film with each other.

Saba Qamar also enjoyed Ali Zafar’s live song “Gulabi Aakhen” in the video call that went viral on social media.

Addressing her fans, Saba first of all appreciated Ali Zafar and then she said that they all were together and care about each other at this difficult time of Coronavirus.

“You are doing a great job, Ali,” said Saba Qamar in another compliment to the singer. “You are entertaining everone like this. It’s beautiful,”.

In response, Ali Zafar also thanked her, saying that she was a great actress and was doing a great job.

“You are among the most powerful female actors that have ever graced our big screens in history,” said Ali Zafar in compliment to Ms Qamar.

Zafar also said humorously that they both did a small scene together and that took in a bathroom for a short span of time. At this, Saba nodded in affirmation and said: “Yes, indeed, it was very small,”.

“Let’s do a film together,” Ali asked Sabar Qamar to which she responded that she would to do it.

“I would love to, I would love to share the sceen with you,” she told him.

Both Ali Zafar and Saba Qamar have huge fan base for their amazing work. Actors live like a community. However, it is being observed for the first time that they are talking through video calls and sharing their plans and activities openly with their fans, because of lockdowns and restrictions on movements amid fears of Coroanvirus.