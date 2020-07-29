Ali Zafar’s wife shares heartfelt note  on 11th wedding anniversary

(@fidahassanain)

Ayesha Fazli shared the picture of her husband Ali Zafar with a caption: “A very happy anniversary to us,”.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 29th, 2020) Ayesha Fazli, the wife of popular singer Ali Zafar, shared a heartfelt note on social media as the coupled celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Ayesha Fazli wrote: “A very Happy Anniversary to US @ali_zafar! I mean what more could a girl ask for. Endless love and joy and to top it all off you still look like this. It’s been a wonderful 11 years and here’s to many many more,”

Ali Zafar and Ayesha tied the knot on July 28, 2009 and they have two children 10-year-old son Azaan Zafar and Alyza Zafar.