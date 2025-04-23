Open Menu

Alia Bhatt Is Nothing In Front Of Pooja Bhatt: Rahul Bhatt

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 23, 2025 | 04:18 PM

Alia Bhatt is nothing in front of Pooja Bhatt: Rahul Bhatt

Bollywood superstar says Alia Bhatt is a good mother, a talented and successful actress. But if you ask me to compare her with Pooja then Alia Bhatt is nothing in front of his real sister

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2025) Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt’s stepbrother Rahul Bhatt said that his real sister Pooja Bhatt is better than Alia.

Rahul, the son of renowned Indian filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, is the stepbrother of Alia and Shaheen Bhatt, and the biological brother of former actress Pooja Bhatt.

In a recent podcast interview, fitness expert and trainer Rahul Bhatt also spoke openly about the physical transformations and personality improvements of Kartik Aaryan, Aamir Khan, Sajid Khan and Ali Fazal through bodybuilding.

When asked about Ranbir Kapoor, Rahul Bhatt said, “I respect Ranbir Kapoor only to the extent that he is a very good father, a good husband to my stepsister, and takes great care of her.

Beyond that, I don’t know how he is as an actor or how he performs.”

Responding to a question about Alia Bhatt, he said, “She is a good mother, a talented and successful actress. But if you ask me to compare her with Pooja, then Alia Bhatt is nothing in front of my real sister. She has neither the talent nor the looks. Compared to my sister, Alia is like watered-down tea.”

Rahul Bhatt further said, “This is my opinion — Alia doesn’t even come halfway to my real sister in terms of talent and beauty. This is my personal view.”

