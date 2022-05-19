UrduPoint.com

Alia Bhatt Leaves For UK To Shoot Her Debut Hollywood Movie

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 19, 2022 | 03:43 PM

The actor, who will work with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornanshe, says she is feeling ‘like a newcomer all over again’ and is super nervous.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/Pakiatan Point News-May 19th, 2022) Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt left for the UK to shoot her debut Hollywood movie ‘Heart of Stone’.

Taking to Instagram, She shared her picture and informed her 65 million followers about the new beginnings.

She wrote, “And off I go to shoot my first ever Hollywood film,”.

The actor said she is feeling ‘like a newcomer all over again’ and is super nervous.

Alia Bhatt made announcement earlier this year that she would make her debut in Hollywood with Netflix’s ‘Heart of Stone’ alongside the ‘Wonder Woman’ Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan,'.

The reports say that the project being directed by Tom Harper has been written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder, however, more details on the plotline have been kept under wraps for now.

