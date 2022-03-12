UrduPoint.com

Alia Bhatt Poses With Ranbir Kapoor On Screening Of Film Sharmaji Namkeen

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 12, 2022 | 12:39 PM

Alia Bhatt poses with Ranbir Kapoor on screening of film Sharmaji Namkeen

Alia Bhatt wrapped in white outfit is seen smiling next to Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Sahni.   

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12th, 2022) Ranbir Kapoor posed with Alia Bhatt on the occasion of screening of his father’s last film Sharmaji Namkeen.

Only the members of Kapoor family graced the occasion.

Taking to Instagram, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, the daughter of late Rishi Kapoor, shared a few photos from the event.

Alia Bhatt wrapped in white outfit was seen smiling next to Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Sahni.

The Amar Akbar Anthony actor was not only adored as an incredible performer but also remembered as a loving father, husband and son.

It’s been two years since Kapoor’s demise.

In loving memory, two days ago, Sahni also posted a movie still on her social media with the caption that reads, “I am proud of you father”.

Paresh Rawal had to take the charge as Kapoor and Sons actor sadly could not complete the shoot.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Social Media Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Rishi Kapoor Family Event From Instagram

Recent Stories

Malaysia reports 32,800 new COVID-19 infections, 7 ..

Malaysia reports 32,800 new COVID-19 infections, 76 new deaths

8 minutes ago
 PTI to disclose 'no confidence strategy' on time: ..

PTI to disclose 'no confidence strategy' on time: Asad Umer

8 minutes ago
 U.S. stocks fall as Ukraine conflict roils markets ..

U.S. stocks fall as Ukraine conflict roils markets

8 minutes ago
 23 corona patients under treatment in Peshawar maj ..

23 corona patients under treatment in Peshawar major hospitals

11 minutes ago
 Indian troops launch CASO in Pulwama

Indian troops launch CASO in Pulwama

11 minutes ago
 New Zealanders queue for petrol as price hikes

New Zealanders queue for petrol as price hikes

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>