Alia Bhatt poses with Ranbir Kapoor on screening of film Sharmaji Namkeen

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12th, 2022) Ranbir Kapoor posed with Alia Bhatt on the occasion of screening of his father’s last film Sharmaji Namkeen.

Only the members of Kapoor family graced the occasion.

Taking to Instagram, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, the daughter of late Rishi Kapoor, shared a few photos from the event.

Alia Bhatt wrapped in white outfit was seen smiling next to Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Sahni.

The Amar Akbar Anthony actor was not only adored as an incredible performer but also remembered as a loving father, husband and son.

It’s been two years since Kapoor’s demise.

In loving memory, two days ago, Sahni also posted a movie still on her social media with the caption that reads, “I am proud of you father”.

Paresh Rawal had to take the charge as Kapoor and Sons actor sadly could not complete the shoot.