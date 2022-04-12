UrduPoint.com

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Will Not Tie Knot On April 14

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 12, 2022 | 05:17 PM

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor will not tie knot on April 14

The Bollywood couple has changed the wedding date owing to privacy reasons.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 12th, 2022) Bollywood popular Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have postponed their wedding by a few days owing to privacy reasons.

The couple’s wedding has created ‘too much’ buzz on social media.

It was revealed during an interview of Rahul Bhatt with a local private tv. Rahul said that his sister would not be getting married on April 14 as was reported earlier.

He said that the reason to push forward nuptials date was because “the couple feared their privacy being invaded”. He stated that Alia and Ranbir bot were secretive individuals who did not want that their big day to be documented by the media.

There were rumours that the couple had set April 14 as their wedding date but media involvement had forced them to re-examine them the date.

The official confirmation about their wedding or change plane has yet to come.

The families of the couple have remained silent and reports are making rounds on the social media that they will tie the knot on April 14 but now again Rahul comes to the limelight and announces that the wedding plan has been changed due to the privacy reasons.

The reports say that around 200 people will be invited to the marriage ceremony of the couple and the most prominent Names among the invitees include Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansaali and many others.

