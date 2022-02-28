Alia Bhatt receives appreciation over role as mafia queen

(@Abdulla99267510)

Popular actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has also appreciated the actress for her excellent performance in the film.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 28th, 2022) Bollywood star Alia Bhatt’s latest release, Gangubai Kathiawadi is in theatres and the film has drawn raving reviews from critics for the actress’ excellent performance as a mafia queen.

The fans have praised the actress for stunning transformation in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film.

Taking to Instagram, Samantha Ruth Prabhu praised Alia’s performance, dialogues and expressions in the film.

She wrote, ‘A masterpiece:’ Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all praises for Alia Bhatts ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. The Family Man 2 actress wrote on her Instagram story, “#GangubaiKathiawadi! A masterpiece!! Alia Bhatt, words aren’t enough to describe your performance.

Every single dialogue and expression will be etched in my mind forever.”

Alia Bhatt has received hearts with her acting skills as she played the role of a brothel owner, who later became one of the most powerful women of Kamathipura, Bombay.

She played the role of Mafia Queens of Mumbai that has been adapted from one of the chapters of authority Hussain Zaidi's book. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and others.