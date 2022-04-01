UrduPoint.com

Alia Bhatt Rejects Rumours Of Having Issue With Telugu Film Team

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 01, 2022 | 03:55 PM

Alia Bhatt rejects rumours of having issue with Telugu film team

The actress has requested everyone not to make assumptions based on something as random as an instagram grid.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2022) Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt on Friday asked fans not to assume things based on her gram’s grid.

Taking to Instagram, Aalia Bhatt denied the rumours that she had any issue with the team of her Telugu film RRR.

The 29 years old actress wrote, “In today's randomness I've heard that I apparently deleted my RRR posts because I'm upset with the team. I sincerely request everyone not to make assumptions based on something as random as an Instagram grid. I ALWAYS realign old video posts from my profile grid because I prefer it to look less cluttered," said Alia.

She also said, "I am eternally grateful that I got to be a part of the world of RRR.I loved playing Sita, I loved being directed by Rajamouli Sir, I loved working with Tarak and Charan - I loved every single thing about my experience on this film," she added.

The actress said, "The only reason I'm bothering to clarify this is because Rajamouli Sir and the team have put in years of effort and energy to bring this beautiful film to life and I refuse to let any misinformation around the film and experience slide,".

Earlier, the fans of the actress had said that she had problem with the team of her Telugu film RRR. She also denied the speculations that she deleted some promotional posts for the period drama because she had issues with director SS Rajamouli for her short appearance in the movie.

Alia Bhatt denies rumours of her having issues with ‘RRR’ team.

