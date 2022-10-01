UrduPoint.com

Alia Bhatt Shares Glimpses Of Her Maternity Clothes Brands

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 01, 2022 | 02:58 PM

Alia Bhatt shares glimpses of her maternity clothes brands

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are expecting their first baby child and the parents-to-be are over the moon.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 1st, 2022) Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has shared some glimpse from photoshoot for her maternity clothes brands for pregnant ladies.

The actress has shared some glimpses about her next brand.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Edamamma Maternity Wear - made with a lot of love - for mama-beans. Launching 14th October,”.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are expecting their first baby child and the parents-to-be are over the moon.

The actress who was wearing a tee with ‘Baby in progress’ written on it in the video.

While promoring her film Brahmastra, Alia was seen in various outfits. Dark pink sharara set with ‘Baby on board’ written on the back of her kurta was of the best outfits.

