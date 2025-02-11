Alia Bhatt undergoes intense training for upcoming film Alpha

(@Abdulla99267510)

Actress stuns fans by sharing workout video on Instagram where she can be seen doing flying push-ups

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11th, 2025) Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is doing intense training for her upcoming action film “Alpha”.

The actress recently shared a workout video on Instagram, where she can be seen doing flying push-ups. The fans were left astonished after watching the video and praised Alia's hard work for her fitness.

While posting the workout video in a blue gym top and black yoga pants, Alia wrote: “Hard work is essential,”. In the video, Alia is seen doing flying push-ups with a resistance band, showcasing her rigorous preparation for the action role.

Alia Bhatt had started shooting for the film “Alpha” in Kashmir last October and shared pictures of the beautiful scenery from there.

The film is the first female-led action project under the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe by YRF, where she will star alongside Sharvari Wagh, and there are also rumors about Bobby Deol joining the cast.

This film will be the sixth installment of Aditya Chopra's YRF Spy Universe, following the films “Ek Tha Tiger,” “Tiger Zinda Hai,” “War,” “Pathaan,” and “Tiger 3”.

Additionally, Alia will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film "love and War," where she will star alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Alia's dedication to fitness and acting has once again impressed her fans and followers, and they are eagerly waiting for her film "Alpha."