Alizeh Shah approaches FIA for action over smoking video

The actress has shared the video message of FIA Cyber Crime officer in her case against those who made her video and shared on the social media.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint /UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1st, 2022) Alizeh Shah has taken strict action against people who made her video and shared it on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Federal Investigation Agency Cyber Crime head Imran Riaz posted a message on his story and raised voice in his support for actress Alizeh Shah as an alleged video of the actress while smoking in a car went viral.

The officer said that "capturing, uploading, sharing, re-tweeting and transmitting a person's video without their consent falls under electronic crime and a people who are involved in the act can be imprisoned for at least three years or could be subject to a Rs.10 lac penalty,".

The actress who remained silent over her said video also took to Instagram and shared the statement of FIA officer on her plea.