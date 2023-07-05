Alizeh Shah captivates fans on social media with her stunning look

(@Abdulla99267510)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 5th, 2023) Renowned actress Alizeh Shah on Wednesday captivated her fans on social media with her stunning western dress and hat look in her latest viral picture.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared the captivating photo with her followers.

In the solo picture, accompanied by a simple caption that reads, "can't you see?", Alizeh Shah exudes British fashion vibes as she rocks an all-black bodycon dress, accentuated by a stylish big hat and accessorized with rings.

The picture quickly gained traction on social media, receiving an outpouring of love from Alizeh Shah's dedicated fan base. The thousands of followers liked the post and flooded the comments section with compliments for the talented actress.

Apart from being an internet sensation with 4.1 million Instagram followers, Alizeh Shah also garnered a massive offline fan following, thanks to her remarkable performances in several blockbuster television dramas.

Her notable roles in hit serials like 'Dil Mom Ka Diya,' 'Mera Dil Mera Dushman,' and the telefilm 'Chand Raat Aur Chandni' solidified her position in the industry.

As for her recent projects, Alizeh Shah was last seen in the drama serial 'Taqdeer,' where she shared the screen with actor Sami Khan. With her immense talent and ever-growing popularity, fans are eagerly awaiting her next ventures in the world of entertainment.