Alizeh Shah ‘s Bold Dance Video Sets Internet On Fire
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 21, 2024 | 03:41 PM
Video shows actress wearing short skirt and top and performing a dance while kneeling
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 21st, 2024) Pakistani actress and model Alizeh Shah has recently become the center of controversy due to her bold photos and videos, which have sparked widespread criticism on social media.
While the actress often responds to such criticism, her latest video has once again caught public attention.
In the video, shared by Alizeh on social media, she can be seen wearing a short skirt and top, performing a dance while kneeling.
The clip has drawn heavy backlash from social media users, with critics labeling it her "most provocative" video yet and using harsh remarks against her.
Some users have commented that Alizeh Shah needs proper guidance from her parents while others have expressed disappointment in her behavior.
The fans have voiced concerns about how such actions are affecting her public image, emphasizing the need for reflection and improvement.
The video has gone viral across the internet and sparked the heated debates.
Alizeh Shah is a highly popular actress known for her beauty and acting skills.
She boasts over 4.3 million followers on Instagram.
Alizeh has starred in numerous hit dramas including Ishq Tamasha, Ehd-e-Wafa, Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Dil Mom Ka Diya, Mohabbat Ki Akhri Kahani, Khel, Taqdeer and Jo Tu Chahey.
Recently, her performance alongside Affan Waheed in a drama has received significant praise.
Recent Stories
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC
Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud
Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024
LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog control efforts
Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis
Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role in floods
Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings
More Stories From Showbiz
-
A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement1 day ago
-
Comedian Tariq Teddy remembered2 days ago
-
Fashion designer Ali Xeeshan calls on Spanish parliamentarians3 days ago
-
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go viral5 days ago
-
Wives should not object as Islam permits four marriages: Hira Soomro8 days ago
-
Revival of classical theatre reviewed10 days ago
-
Stage drama writer Muneer Raj passes away10 days ago
-
Renowned playback singer A Nayyar remembered10 days ago
-
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral13 days ago
-
British Parliament awards Mahira Khan over contributions to art, women’s empowerment14 days ago
-
Actress Reema casts her vote in the US 2024 election15 days ago
-
ACP will host 17–day long Awami Theater Festival 2024, from 8 Nov16 days ago