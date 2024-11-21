Open Menu

Alizeh Shah ‘s Bold Dance Video Sets Internet On Fire

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 21, 2024 | 03:41 PM

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

 Video shows actress wearing short skirt and top and performing a dance while kneeling

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 21st, 2024) Pakistani actress and model Alizeh Shah has recently become the center of controversy due to her bold photos and videos, which have sparked widespread criticism on social media.

While the actress often responds to such criticism, her latest video has once again caught public attention.

In the video, shared by Alizeh on social media, she can be seen wearing a short skirt and top, performing a dance while kneeling.

The clip has drawn heavy backlash from social media users, with critics labeling it her "most provocative" video yet and using harsh remarks against her.

Some users have commented that Alizeh Shah needs proper guidance from her parents while others have expressed disappointment in her behavior.

The fans have voiced concerns about how such actions are affecting her public image, emphasizing the need for reflection and improvement.

The video has gone viral across the internet and sparked the heated debates.

Alizeh Shah is a highly popular actress known for her beauty and acting skills.

She boasts over 4.3 million followers on Instagram.

Alizeh has starred in numerous hit dramas including Ishq Tamasha, Ehd-e-Wafa, Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Dil Mom Ka Diya, Mohabbat Ki Akhri Kahani, Khel, Taqdeer and Jo Tu Chahey.

Recently, her performance alongside Affan Waheed in a drama has received significant praise.

More Stories From Showbiz