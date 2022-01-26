Alizeh Shah says she received multiple offers for items songs

(@Abdulla99267510)

The actress says she received these offers after her smoking video went viral on social media

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 26, 2022) Pakistani actress Alizeh Shah on Wednesday said that she receiving multiple offers from different directors for item songs after her video of smoking went viral on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared how filmmakers want her to do an item song in movies.

She wrote, "I got offered an item song right after my cigarette video got leaked,".

She said, "One video with a cigarette in it and it was assumed that I was ready to be an item girl,".