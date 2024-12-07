Open Menu

All Three Khans Of Bollywood Ready To Work In A Film

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 07, 2024 | 07:05 PM

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan says they are ready but waiting for right script

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 7th, 2024) All three Khans of Bollywood are ready to work together in a film but they are waiting for the right perfect.

This revelation has been made by Bollywood’s “Mr. Perfectionist” Aamir Khan during interaction with the media.

“We three are ready to work together in a film but waiting for the right script,” said Aamir Khan.

He while attending the Red Sea Film Festival shared his wish to collaborate with Shah Rukh and Salman Khan in a movie.

Aamir revealed, “The three of us discussed this about six months ago, and now we are just waiting for a suitable and compelling script,”.

He further added that both Salman and Shah Rukh agreed it would be a great idea for the three of them to star together in a film, expressing hope that it will happen soon.

Aamir also disclosed that the idea of working together was his suggestion. "I told them that it would be regrettable if we never got the chance to collaborate on a film," he said.

