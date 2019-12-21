American Singer Jennifer’s video reciting Holy Quran goes viral on social media

(@fidahassanain)

US singer Jennifer Grout shared two videos wherein she was reciting verses from Holy Quran went viral on social media.

NEW YORK: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21st, 2019) A video showing American Singer Jennifer Grout that went viral on social media has successfully grabbed attention of both Muslims and Non-Muslims across the world.

The woman singer recited the verses from Quran flawlessly pure in Arabic accent and completely in accordance with the rules of “Tajweed-o-Qirat”.

Jennifer Grout—the famous US singer recorded two videos and shared them on her personal Twitter account. Millions of people liked her “Tilawat” (recitation of Holy Quran). In one video, the singer started reciting Quran by covering head with “Dopatta” .

In another video, though, Jennifer was wearing western style-dress and her head was not covered by any “dopatta”, she recited and made waves on the social media.

Her videos is being liked by large people on social media.

On other hand, Muslim scholars believe that reciting of Holy Quran is a noble deed and every recited word is counted for reward. They say that men and women must be encouraged for recitation of Holy Quran but the code of ethics (Aadaab) should be ensured.

Some other say that the women can recite Holy Quran whenever they want and where they want but it must not be before “Non-Mehram”. Others believe that “one may not even touch Quran if he/she is not “Pak”—pure with Emaan.