LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 3rd, 2023) Amir Khan, a British-Pakistani boxer, has responded to allegations made by an Asian bridal model, accusing her of attempting to blackmail him and selling her story to a British tabloid after he refused to pay her £20,000.

Khan has come forward to share his side of the story after the model, Sumaira, claimed that he had engaged in explicit conversations with her, cheating on his wife Faryal Makhdoom. Khan made this clarification during a recent interview to a local private tv onomday.

He explained the events that actually took place between him and Sumaira.

According to Khan, Sumaira selectively shared deleted messages with The Sun newspaper, omitting crucial context. He revealed that Sumaira initiated contact with him on social media, expressing her dissatisfaction with her family and seeking distance from them. Khan inquired about the tattoos on her body and how they aligned with her faith.

Khan stated that Sumaira sent him revealing pictures and discussed her desire for enhancement surgeries. However, he made it clear that he did not request these pictures and was unimpressed by them. He admitted to responding positively to Sumaira's request for a compliment, stating, "I wish you would say I can't stop looking, so I did. Then she sent more pictures, and I simply said it was nothing new to me."

The boxer revealed that Sumaira then asked him for £20,000, claiming she needed the money to correct a hand deformity she had been hiding. Khan refused, advising her to find employment and emphasizing that seeking money in such a manner was wrong.

Khan attributed Sumaira's decision to sell her story to his refusal to provide her with money. While he acknowledged feeling upset by her claims of being disowned by her family, he dismissed her as a liar driven by financial motives.

Khan ceased communication with her thereafter.

Khan vehemently denied Sumaira's allegation that he spoke negatively about his wife or viewed their marriage as a business arrangement. He reiterated his happiness in his marriage, highlighting that he and his wife were together in Dubai with their children. Khan expressed sympathy for individuals like Sumaira and the actions they take.

Regarding the allegations, it has been reported that the former light-welterweight world champion, of Pakistani origin, found himself embroiled in controversy once again due to alleged explicit conversations with the bridal model.

Sumaira claimed that Khan initiated contact with her online, complimenting her tattoos, which led to discussions about her appearance and cosmetic procedures. She alleged that Khan implied he wanted to avoid any inappropriate actions and subsequently deleted pictures. The conversation apparently began when Khan commented on Sumaira's tattoos on Instagram. When she expressed uncertainty about his intentions, he assured her of his sincerity and complimented her appearance. Sumaira sent him a fully clothed picture displaying roses on her midriff, which caught his attention. She claimed that Khan encouraged her to send more pictures, stating that it was merely a discussion about tattoos and that he had seen similar images before.

Sumaira also mentioned that Khan invited her for a night out in London, but she chose to ignore his messages.

Khan, in response to these claims, reiterated his contentment in his married life and clarified that engaging in conversations with women does not imply infidelity or wrongdoing.

It remains to be seen if Sumaira will provide her full account of the controversy as media outlets have attempted to reach out to her.