(@Abdulla99267510)

A campaign is being run by some tweeps with hashtag of #BoycottLaalSingChaddha.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 31st, 2022) A campaign is being run on Twitter against Amir Khan's next film "Laal Singh Chaddha".

#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha is trending on Twitter. The tweeps are using pictures of Kareena Kapoor, Amir Khan with their messages to run the anti-movie campaign.

Some of the users are also running campaign against Bollywood, saying that the actors there are not the actuall heroes.

According to some tweets, the campaign against Laal Singh Chaddha emerged after an interview of Kareena Kapoor in which she said that "audiences made them stars. If anyone does not go to watch movies he may not go. Nobody forces anyone,".

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Punjabi version of Forest Gump of Hollywood which will be released this year in August.