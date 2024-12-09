Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai

(@Abdulla99267510)

Amitabh says those who seek hidden meanings in every word are often hiding the misfortunes of their own personal lives

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 9th, 2024) Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has responded to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai with cryptic social media post.

Rumors about a possible divorce between Bollywood’s iconic couple, Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, have been circulating for the past two years. However, neither of the actors has publicly addressed the speculations until now.

Amidst the growing rumors, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share a cryptic message that many believe is a veiled response to the ongoing divorce chatter surrounding his son, Abhishek Bachchan, and daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai.

In his post, Amitabh wrote, “Those who seek hidden meanings in every word are often hiding the misfortunes of their own personal lives.”

The message seems to be a subtle reflection on the speculation surrounding his family, as well as a call for people to focus less on unfounded rumors.

The Bachchans' marriage has been the subject of gossip for some time.

Aishwarya and Abhishek, who tied the knot in 2007, have been a much-loved couple in the industry. However, over the past few months, the rumors about their relationship hitting a rough patch and potential divorce have been gaining traction.

Taking to Instagram, Aishwarya shared pictures from her daughter Aaradhya’s 13th birthday celebrations.

Absent from the pictures was her husband, Abhishek that fueled further speculation about their relationship.

Despite the swirling rumors, neither Aishwarya nor Abhishek has directly commented on the divorce gossip.

However, Amitabh’s cryptic post might be seen as an indirect response to the media's relentless scrutiny of his family.