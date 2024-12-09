Amitabh Bachchan Responds To Divorce Rumors Surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 09, 2024 | 09:09 PM
Amitabh says those who seek hidden meanings in every word are often hiding the misfortunes of their own personal lives
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 9th, 2024) Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has responded to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai with cryptic social media post.
Rumors about a possible divorce between Bollywood’s iconic couple, Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, have been circulating for the past two years. However, neither of the actors has publicly addressed the speculations until now.
Amidst the growing rumors, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share a cryptic message that many believe is a veiled response to the ongoing divorce chatter surrounding his son, Abhishek Bachchan, and daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai.
In his post, Amitabh wrote, “Those who seek hidden meanings in every word are often hiding the misfortunes of their own personal lives.”
The message seems to be a subtle reflection on the speculation surrounding his family, as well as a call for people to focus less on unfounded rumors.
The Bachchans' marriage has been the subject of gossip for some time.
Aishwarya and Abhishek, who tied the knot in 2007, have been a much-loved couple in the industry. However, over the past few months, the rumors about their relationship hitting a rough patch and potential divorce have been gaining traction.
Taking to Instagram, Aishwarya shared pictures from her daughter Aaradhya’s 13th birthday celebrations.
Absent from the pictures was her husband, Abhishek that fueled further speculation about their relationship.
Despite the swirling rumors, neither Aishwarya nor Abhishek has directly commented on the divorce gossip.
However, Amitabh’s cryptic post might be seen as an indirect response to the media's relentless scrutiny of his family.
Recent Stories
Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill
Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy ..
Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR
PM directs to expedite action against rioters in recent Islamabad protest
Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all format series
No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days
Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in Punjab
Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers
SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
More Stories From Showbiz
-
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film2 days ago
-
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan take part in Maharashtra CM’s oath taking ceremony3 days ago
-
Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charge6 days ago
-
Samina Ahmed unveils surprising marriage proposal by Manzar Sehbai7 days ago
-
Awami Theatre Festival concluded10 days ago
-
Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artists11 days ago
-
Neil Simon’s play to be staged from Nov 27 to Dec 113 days ago
-
AR Rahman’s Guitarist Mohini Daye responds to ‘relationship rumors13 days ago
-
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer16 days ago
-
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire18 days ago
-
A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement19 days ago
-
Comedian Tariq Teddy remembered20 days ago