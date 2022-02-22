Amitabh Bachchan says he belongs to no sleep club

(@Abdulla99267510)

The veteran Bollywood actor responds to a van who had commented on his picture that he was looking so tired.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2022) Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan said that he is now a part of no sleep club as he is shooting for his upcoming movie project K.

He was saying in response to a fan who shared a picture of Amitabh and wrote, “Looking so tired.”

The actor who is now 79 years old replied while pointing towards the patch on his jacket and wrote, “The 'no sleep club'.. You have not tread the patch on the jacket,".

Amitabh Bachchan who is now a days working on his upcoming film had said earlier that he had been working with ‘excruciating pain,’ but said that the experience is ‘rewarding’

In another post, senior Bachchan’s co-actor Prabhas had brought him home cooked meal on Monday, and the actor thanked him on Twitter.

He had written, “‘Bahubali’ Prabhas .. Your generosity is beyond measure .. you bring me home cooked food, beyond delicious .. you send me quantity beyond measure .. could have fed an Army .. the special cookies .. beyond scrumptious .. And your compliments beyond digestible.”

Project K will also star Deepika Padukone alongside Bachchan and Prabhas. The movie will hit the theaters on March 11.