Amitabh Bachchan Sustain Injuries On  Set Of ‘Project K’

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 06, 2023 | 09:46 PM

Amitabh Bachchan sustain injuries on  set of ‘Project K’

The shooting comes to an halt as the veteran actor got injured after an accident during an action shot in Hyderabad.  

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2023) Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan sustained injuries after he met with an accident during shooting for his next title ‘Project K’

The actor confirmed the accident and injuries on his blog.

Amitabh wrote, “And it needs to be told .. not be held .. In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured ..”

He also shared the details about his injuries, saying that the shoot was cancelled for the time being. He said, “Rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage .. canceled shoot .. did Doctor consult and scan by CT at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home..,”.

The actor also informed his fans, “Strapping has been done and rest been advocated.. yes painful .. on movement and breathing .. will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur .. some medication is on also for pain,”.

He also further said, “So all work that was to be done has been suspended and canceled dropped postponed for the moment until healing occurs ..I rest at Jalsa and am mobile a bit for all the essential activities .. but yes in rest and generally lying around,”.

‘Project K’ written and directed by Nag Ashwin is featuring a-list actors Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani along with Amitabh Bachchan.

