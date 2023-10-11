Amitabh Bachchan Turns 81: A birthday showered in warm wishes

(@Abdulla99267510)

With an impressive portfolio that includes more than 200 films, Amitabh Bachchan has rightfully earned his place as one of the most successful and influential actors in the Indian film industry.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 11th, 2023) Celebrating his 81st birthday on October 11, Amitabh Bachchan, the iconic Indian actor, received warm wishes and love from his admirers around the world.

With an impressive portfolio that includes more than 200 films, Amitabh Bachchan has rightfully earned his place as one of the most successful and influential actors in the Indian film industry.

On his 81st birthday, the actor received heartfelt wishes from his daughter, Shweta Bachchan, and granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda. Shweta Bachchan took to Instagram to share a touching collage of four pictures that captured a warm and tight embrace between her and her father. In her caption, she wrote, "Happy 81st Papa. Big shoes (and hugs) no one can ever manage to fill.

"

This heartfelt birthday tribute on social media prompted numerous celebrities to join in extending their best wishes to the legendary actor. Chunky Panday, father of Ananya Panday, commented, "Happy Happy birthday dear Amitji," while Maheep Kapoor, the wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, conveyed her wishes with, "Happy Birthday to your Dad."

Renowned Bollywood celebrity and jewelry designer, Farah Khan Ali, expressed her birthday greetings with, "Happy birthday Amit uncle. Wish dad a very happy birthday, love."

Even actor Ranveer Singh, known for his role in "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani," showered the post with hearts, adding to the outpouring of love and birthday wishes for Amitabh Bachchan on this special day.