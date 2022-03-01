UrduPoint.com

Amitabh’s Cryptic Tweet Leaves Fans Concerned About His Health

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 01, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Amitabh’s cryptic tweet leaves fans concerned about his health

The actor reveals the reason behind his concerns that he loves football and Chelsea.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 1st, 2022) A cryptic tweet by Amitabh Bachchan has left his fans and followers concerned about his health.

The actor, however, revealed the reason behind his tweet in a blog post.

He wrote, “T 4205 - heart pumping .. concerned .. and the hope..,”.

In another post, the actor veteran actor wrote, “The stress of the learning of lines and the fear of getting the performance right or at least acceptable was on test.

But what was truly tested was the drive back from Madh Island.”

He also unveiled another reason that left him concerned. He wrote, "But another challenge awaits...Chelsea v Liverpool in the Final of the Co.. something,".

The actor and his son are fans of football and Chelsea.

But the good news for the fans is that the actor is all set to appear in a number of movies including Jhund, Runway 34, Brahmastra, Goodbye, Uyarndha Manithan, Uunchai, Butterfly and Project K.

>