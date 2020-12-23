UrduPoint.com
Amjad Sabri’s Daughter Makes Heart-wrenching Birthday Wish To Late Legendary Qawal

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 05:42 PM

Amjad Sabri’s daughter makes heart-wrenching birthday wish to late legendary qawal

The legendary Qawal was killed when he was travelling in his car in Liaqatabad area on his way to a TV studio.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2020) Hoorain, the daughter of late legendary Qawal Amjad Sabri, shared heartfelt birthday wish on the occasion of his birthday on Wednesday (today).

Taking to Instagram, Hoorain shared a beautiful picture with her father and wished him happy birthday.

She wrote: ‘ “HAPPY BIRTHDAY ABBA JAAN MISS YOU,”.

She also mentioned a sad-face and a heart emoji.

In the picture, she was clinging on to her father’s back as he posed for the camera.

Hoorain always keeps the memory of her legendary father alive by posting videos and pictures of him regularly.

Renowned Qawal Amjad Sabri, 45, was killed four years ago when he was travelling in his car in Liaqatabad area to a television studio.

More Stories From Showbiz

