Amjad Sabri’s Daughter Ties Knot With Musa

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 29, 2022 | 07:11 PM

The Nikkah ceremony, held at their Lahore residence, has been attended by instant family members and close friends.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 29th, 2022) Hoorain Sabri, the daughter of popular Qawwal and Naat Khuwan Amjad Sabri, has tied the knot in a simple but graceful ceremony.

Hoorain has married with Musa.

Maya Khan, the actress and host, has also been spotted in the Nikkah ceremony. Maya Khan has disclosed the ceremony via her YouTube channel which showed that the ceremony was followed by Mehndi function.

Amjad Sabri was murdered on June 22, 2016 and the brutal incident shocked the entire country.

