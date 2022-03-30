UrduPoint.com

Amma TV Aur Main: Lubna Faryad Lauds Natasha Ali Lakhani On Her Grace

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) Published March 30, 2022 | 03:06 PM

Amma TV Aur Main: Lubna Faryad lauds Natasha Ali Lakhani on her grace

The social media sensation Lubna Faryad aka Amma praised MUA Natasha Ali Lakhani on her generosity and politeness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :The social media sensation Lubna Faryad aka Amma praised MUA Natasha Ali Lakhani on her generosity and politeness.

Lubna Faryad has slowly yet surely made a name for herself. Delving into details about the plethora of current on-air dramas, Lubna reviews the drama's content alongside her son Momin Ali Munshi on the famous show "Amma tv Aur Main".

Known as one of the best influencers and reviewers on social media, she often gives words to viewers opinions.

In the latest episode of "Amma TV Aur Main", Lubna admired the granddaughter of the late singer Noor Jehan, Natasha Ali Lakhani, for her respectfulness.

On which Natasha also showed affection for Amma.

Natasha took to her Instagram, shared the clip of Amma's show and wrote "Woke up to this sweetest message that Amma, Lubna Faryad, was kind enough to give to me on her show. I started re watching a lot of Pakistani dramas because of her show and I love her candour and her ability to make one laugh at her perspective on all things."She went on to express love for Amma "Love you Amma, Lubna Faryad always keep giving your blessings and I shall always keep you and your family in my prayers and now hoping we get to meet soon in person and I know it shall be heaps of fun." She concluded the note by expressing her desire to meet Amma.

Related Topics

Pakistan Social Media Noor Jehan Natasha Ali Family TV All Best Instagram Love

Recent Stories

Social media reacts to Buzdar’s move of resignat ..

Social media reacts to Buzdar’s move of resignation

11 minutes ago
 Cooking oil production increases 6.1%, ghee decrea ..

Cooking oil production increases 6.1%, ghee decreases 2.3% in 06 months

12 seconds ago
 Spring festival begins in South Punjab

Spring festival begins in South Punjab

14 seconds ago
 OGRA holds hearing on SNGPL's petition to determin ..

OGRA holds hearing on SNGPL's petition to determine ERR for 2022-2023

17 seconds ago
 EU Says Supporting All Tangible Efforts to Cease C ..

EU Says Supporting All Tangible Efforts to Cease Conflict in Ukraine

8 minutes ago
 MQM-P two ministers send resignation to PM

MQM-P two ministers send resignation to PM

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.