Amrita Rao Unveils She Kept Her Marriage Secret Due To Career

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 10, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Amrita Rao unveils she kept her marriage secret due to career

The actress says she disclosed the secret two years after getting married with Anmol

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 10th, 2022) Bollywood star Amrita Rao unveiled that she kept her wedding with husband Anmol as a secret fearing that it could damage her career.

She made this disclosure along with her husband Anmol through their latest episode of YouTube channel, Couple of Things.

They said that they got married in 2014 but disclosed it in 2016.

The couple explained in the video that even though Anmol proposed to her a few times, a Amrita would turn him down every time.

The actor had shown amazing performance in the Jolly LLB. She said, "I said if we get married now, this news could hamper my career because of the industry we work in,".

She said, “Today, there is social media to put your thoughts across but it wasn’t so common back then. It was very easy for people to spread rumours that she is married now, there won’t be any fan following now, all those kinds of things,”.

“So, thinking that, I didn’t want to take the step of getting married,” said the actor.

Anmol then suggested that they would marry in secrecy and the idea appealed to Amrita and they tied the knot with only close family members on May 15, 2014.

