'Angel Has Fallen' stays aloft to top N.American box office

LOS ANGELES (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd September, 2019) Lionsgate s political thriller "Angel Has Fallen" didn t quite soar but managed to stay atop the North American box office on this US holiday weekend, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.The action-packed film took in an estimated $11.6 million for the first three days of Labor Day weekend and $14.5 million for the four-day period.

That came at the end of a summer that saw movie revenue dip by 2 percent from last year, the Comscore website said."Angel," the third film in the franchise, stars Gerard Butler as a Secret Service agent wrongly accused of trying to kill the US president (Morgan Freeman).A relatively sedate movie weekend saw little change in the top five films.

In second for a second straight week was Universal s raunchy tween comedy "Good Boys," which took in $9.2 million for three days ($11.6 million for four).In third, up one spot from last weekend, was Disney s updated version of "The Lion King," which pulled in $6.7 million ($9.2 million) in its seventh week out.Universal s action film "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" also rose a spot from last weekend, taking fourth place at $6.3 million ($8.1 million).And slipping from third to fifth, at $5.7 million ($7.9 million), was Sony s "Overcomer," a Christian-themed movie about a former basketball coach who agrees to train an asthmatic orphan girl for a huge cross-country meet.