UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Angelina Jolie And Kids To Ring In New Year In Ethiopia, Zahara's Birthplace

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 4 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 05:00 PM

Angelina Jolie and kids to ring in New Year in Ethiopia, Zahara's birthplace

Hollywood's leading lady Angelina Jolie after spending Christmas in Los Angeles to keep her children closer to their father Brad Pitt, has now flown them all the way to Ethiopia

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st December, 2019) Hollywood's leading lady Angelina Jolie after spending Christmas in Los Angeles to keep her children closer to their father Brad Pitt, has now flown them all the way to Ethiopia.The 44-year-old Maleficent star flew her kids to Ethiopia to visit her daughter Zahara's home country where she was adopted back in 2005.The 14-year-old and her superstar mother also paid a visit to Ethiopia's President Sahle-Work Zewde on December 30.The mother-daughter duo was a sight for sore eyes as they twinned in white dresses.

The two were joined by Brangelina's other daughter Shiloh, 13 as all three met the head of state and shared hugs and warm greetings.A source revealed to HollywoodLife why the Saltactor made the trip to Ethiopia after 15 years: "Angelina Jolie has taken the kids on a trip to Ethiopia, they left a couple of days ago.

It's where Zahara was born, so it's important to Angelina that they keep the connection strong.""They'll be doing sightseeing and getting to know more about her beautiful birth country," the grapevine added.

Related Topics

Christmas Visit Los Angeles Ethiopia Brad Pitt Angelina Jolie December All

Recent Stories

Kremlin Spokesman Names Russian Economy Stability ..

9 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notifies ..

9 minutes ago

Shelter homes established in Lakki Marwat, Hangu

9 minutes ago

Trees to disappear in Chitral after 30 years' if ..

9 minutes ago

Advent of new year to usher in further strengtheni ..

9 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) th ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.