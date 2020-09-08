Angelina Jolie extends helping hands to boys selling lemonade for Yemen crisis

(@fidahassanain)

The actress has sent a written note to the boys with a donations, appreciating them for what they are doing to help children in Yemen.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 8th, 2020) Bollywood star Angelina Jolie extended support to the boys who established stall to sell lemonade to collect donations for Yemen.

The maleficent actor appreciated the boys who set up the stall outside their residence in Britain to sell the lemonade and collect money to support the people of Yemen.

The sources close to the actress said that she wrote a note and sent it to the boys along with a generous donation: “Dear Ayaan and Mikaeel. Thank you for what you and your friends are doing to help children in Yemen. I’m sorry I’m not able to buy a lemonade from you but I’d still like to make donation to your stand.

love, [Signed by Angelina].

Adeela Moosa, mother of Ayaan said that the boys first could not know how famous she was and later they knew when they watched Tomb Raider that how much famous she was.

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie is one of the handful in the industry using her star power and massive platform to make the world a better place.

Yemen is in crisis and enduring a myriad of problems alongside the Coronavirus pandemic, with poor sanitation, floods, lack of healthcare and malnutrition.

According to UNICEF, over 12.2 million Yemeni children were currently in need of humanitarian aid.