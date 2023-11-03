Open Menu

Angelina Jolie Urges Cease-fire After Israeli Attack On Gaza Refugee Camp

,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 03, 2023 | 06:54 PM

Angelina Jolie urges cease-fire after Israeli attack on Gaza refugee camp  

The Hollywood star shares images of the refugee camp following the attack, saying “This is the deliberate bombing of a trapped population who have nowhere to flee,”

CALIFORNIA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 3rd, 2023) Angelina Jolie, an American actor and former United Nations Goodwill Ambassador, has responded to Israel's assault on the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza and called for an immediate cease-fire.

On her personal Instagram account, she shared images of the refugee camp following the attack and stated, "This is the deliberate bombing of a trapped population who have nowhere to flee."

In an Instagram post, the American actress emphasized the dire situation in Gaza, describing it as an open-air prison for nearly two decades and expressing concern that it is turning into a mass grave. She highlighted that 40% of the casualties are innocent children, and entire families are being affected by the violence.

Jolie criticized the collective punishment and dehumanization of millions of Palestinian civilians, including children, women, and families. She pointed out the violations of international law, including the denial of food, medicine, and humanitarian aid.

Furthermore, Jolie expressed her disappointment with world leaders for not demanding a humanitarian cease-fire and for obstructing the UN Security Council's efforts to impose one on both parties. She suggested that these actions make world leaders complicit in the ongoing crisis.

Related Topics

Attack World United Nations Israel Gaza Angelina Jolie Women Post Refugee Million Instagram

Recent Stories

Gang arrested for slowing down electric meters

Gang arrested for slowing down electric meters

9 minutes ago
 SBP, AMF ink MoU to facilitate cross-border remitt ..

SBP, AMF ink MoU to facilitate cross-border remittances

9 minutes ago
 KPCIP to transform Abbottabad city with 6 Billion ..

KPCIP to transform Abbottabad city with 6 Billion Rupee Budget

9 minutes ago
 Caretaker Minister for Privatisation Fawad Hasan F ..

Caretaker Minister for Privatisation Fawad Hasan Fawad, FWBI financial advisor d ..

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Bangladesh women ODI series commences on ..

Pakistan, Bangladesh women ODI series commences on Saturday

10 minutes ago
 Hindko Academy, Directorate of Archives enter coll ..

Hindko Academy, Directorate of Archives enter collaboration to share resourceful ..

10 minutes ago
SCBAP issues appreciation letter to lawyer

SCBAP issues appreciation letter to lawyer

47 minutes ago
 Walk held at IUB to raise awareness about smog

Walk held at IUB to raise awareness about smog

47 minutes ago
 Minister takes notice of protest of Metro bus empl ..

Minister takes notice of protest of Metro bus employees

47 minutes ago
 PDWP approves five development schemes

PDWP approves five development schemes

47 minutes ago
 Accused of murder case held from airport

Accused of murder case held from airport

47 minutes ago
 DPO visits check post to review security situation

DPO visits check post to review security situation

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz