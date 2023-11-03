Angelina Jolie urges cease-fire after Israeli attack on Gaza refugee camp  

,

The Hollywood star shares images of the refugee camp following the attack, saying “This is the deliberate bombing of a trapped population who have nowhere to flee,”

CALIFORNIA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 3rd, 2023) Angelina Jolie, an American actor and former United Nations Goodwill Ambassador, has responded to Israel's assault on the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza and called for an immediate cease-fire.

On her personal Instagram account, she shared images of the refugee camp following the attack and stated, "This is the deliberate bombing of a trapped population who have nowhere to flee."

In an Instagram post, the American actress emphasized the dire situation in Gaza, describing it as an open-air prison for nearly two decades and expressing concern that it is turning into a mass grave. She highlighted that 40% of the casualties are innocent children, and entire families are being affected by the violence.

Jolie criticized the collective punishment and dehumanization of millions of Palestinian civilians, including children, women, and families. She pointed out the violations of international law, including the denial of food, medicine, and humanitarian aid.

Furthermore, Jolie expressed her disappointment with world leaders for not demanding a humanitarian cease-fire and for obstructing the UN Security Council's efforts to impose one on both parties. She suggested that these actions make world leaders complicit in the ongoing crisis.