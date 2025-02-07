Angelina Malik Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 07, 2025 | 04:24 PM
Actress shaves head in solidarity with women fighting disease
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2025) Pakistani showbiz actress and director Angelina Malik revealed that she has been diagnosed with cancer and has shared her pictures on social media.
Angelina Malik disclosed that she has been diagnosed with cancer, but she is bravely fighting her illness with courage and strength.
Having undergone chemotherapy, Angelina Malik shaved her head as an expression of love and solidarity with the women who are currently undergoing the same process. She described this act as an inspiring message for all women who are battling cancer.
The actress confirmed her cancer diagnosis by reposting a viral post related to her health on social media.
Angelina stated that she wants to use her illness as a platform to challenge traditional beauty standards and become a symbol of courage and bravery for the women fighting this disease.
The social media users and fellow artists are offering prayers and expressing their best wishes for Angelina Malik.
