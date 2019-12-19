UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Angeline Malik All Set To Make Hollywood Debut

Chand Sahkeel 3 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 04:22 PM

Angeline Malik all set to make Hollywood debut

Pakistani actress, model and director Angeline Malik is all set to make debut in Hollywood movies

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th December, 2019) Pakistani actress, model and director Angeline Malik is all set to make debut in Hollywood movies.Sources told that the story of the film is based on child marriage that will also highlight societal issues like Vani etc.Angeline is playing the role of a mother in the movie being directed by Pakistan-born Faran Tahir.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Marriage Angeline Malik All

Recent Stories

UAE a global force in public health, Sheikh Mohame ..

11 minutes ago

EU to Look Into Criminal Prosecution Threats Again ..

2 minutes ago

21 FGH temporary doctors to go regular in coming w ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber spotlights Ethiopia’s Expo 2020 pl ..

26 minutes ago

Judges who said body should be hanged must be proc ..

34 minutes ago

Almost 30 People Injured in Fire Near Sagrada Fami ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.