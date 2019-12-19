Angeline Malik All Set To Make Hollywood Debut
Thu 19th December 2019 | 04:22 PM
Pakistani actress, model and director Angeline Malik is all set to make debut in Hollywood movies
LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th December, 2019) Pakistani actress, model and director Angeline Malik is all set to make debut in Hollywood movies.Sources told that the story of the film is based on child marriage that will also highlight societal issues like Vani etc.Angeline is playing the role of a mother in the movie being directed by Pakistan-born Faran Tahir.