(@Abdulla99267510)

The actress discloses that her Turkish friend, Murad, happens to be a close associate of Engin Altan and is also her neighbor.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 9th, 2024) Pakistani showbiz luminary and host, Anoushay Ashraf, recently shared a surprising connection with the cast of the popular Turkish series, Ertugrul.

During a television program, Ashraf revealed a noteworthy friendship with Engin Altan, the actor who portrayed the iconic role of Ertugrul.

In a candid interview, Anoushay Ashraf disclosed that her Turkish friend, Murad, happens to be a close associate of Engin Altan and is also her neighbor. Discussing the widespread admiration for Engin Altan in Pakistan, especially for his role in Ertugrul, Ashraf conveyed the information to her Turkish friend.

According to the actress, Murad played a pivotal role in bringing her reviews to Engin Altan. To her surprise, Engin Altan reached out with a video call on Eid to convey his greetings. Unfortunately, Anoushay Ashraf couldn't answer the call as she was engaged in a yoga class at that particular moment.

Anoushay Ashraf, recognized as one of Pakistan's pioneering video jockeys (VJs), commenced her career with appearances on Indus Music/MTV Pakistan. Known for her distinctive style, engaging personality, and communication skills, Ashraf has become a prominent figure in the Pakistani entertainment industry.