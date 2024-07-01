Open Menu

Anoushey Ashraf Marries With Shahab Reza Mirza

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 01, 2024 | 01:39 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 1st, 2024) Prominent Pakistani VJ, model, host, and actress Anoushey Ashraf married with Shahab Reza Mirza on Monday.

The social media posts suggested that the wedding might have occurred online, with several close family members joining via video call.

In one of the shared photos, Anoushey is seen signing the marriage documents, dressed in a white bridal gown.

After announcing the marriage, Anoushey Ashraf also posted pictures of her husband, Shahab Raza Mirza.

In the caption of her announcement, she addressed the frequent inquiries about her marital status, humorously stating, “Son, why haven’t you gotten married yet? Well, now I have.”

Following the announcement, the fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages.

