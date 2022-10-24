Ansha Mohan comes on fire for social media stunt

(@Abdulla99267510)

Ansha Mohan, a social media influencer, who belongs to the Southwestern state of Karnataka, is facing criticism from fans and followers on the social media.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 24th, 2022) An Indian Instagram influencer has come under fire after she darkened her skin and pretended to be a roadside vendor.

Ansha Mohan, a social media influencer, who belongs to the Southwestern state of Karnataka, is facing criticism from fans and followers on the social media.

Moham, in a video making rounds on the social media, is seen in dark-coloured base makeup on her face and dressed up as a street vendor to sell roses across the streets of Bangalore.

The digital creator apparently has done so to give a peek into the life of economically backward people.

Her idea of the content,.however, has not been recieved well as the social media users call it "exploitation" of the status of certain class. They believe that she has done so to gain more popularity on the social media.