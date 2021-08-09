UrduPoint.com

Anupam Shyam Passes Away

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 25 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 05:59 PM

Anupam Shyam passes away

Yashpal Sharma, the actor and friend of Anupam Shyam, has confirmed his death.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 7th, 2021) Bollywood actor Anupam Shyam passed after multiple organ failure, the local media reported on Monday.

He was 63.

According to the reports, he was shifted to a local hospital four days ago for treatment but he could not survive. He was best known for his TV show

‘Mann Kee Awaaz: Pratigya’. Yashpal Sharma, the actor and friend of Anupam, confirmed his death. He said that he breathed his last at the hospital amid the presence of his two brothers, Anurag and Kanchan.

Taking to Twitter, Indian filmmaker Ashoke Pandit mourned the demise of the veteran actor. He tweeted, “Sad to know about the demise of one of the finest actors & a great human being #AnupamShyam due to multiple organ failure”.

“My heartfelt condolences to his family. A great loss to the film & tv industry”, he added.

