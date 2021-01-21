UrduPoint.com
Anushka, Kohli Make First Appearance Since Birth Of Their Baby Girl

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 04:47 PM

Anushka, Kohli make first appearance since birth of their baby girl

Anuska gave birth to baby-girl 10 days before and was looking fresh as she stepped out from a medical clinic.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 21st, 2021) Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli made first public appearance after the birth of their first child--the baby girl.

A video clip of both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma went viral on social media wherein they were seen outside a clinic.

The people came to the couple as they saw them coming out of a clinic and asked for pictures and short-videos.

Anushka who gave birth to a child girl just 10 days before was looking stunning in denim shirts and jeans. Both Virat and Anushka sat in the rear seat as the driver came forward to open the door.

People, especially the women are surprised to see Anushka fit and as smart as she was before the birth of the child girl.

