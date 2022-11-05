(@Abdulla99267510)

The actress has shared the pictures of Virat Kohli taken from different angles.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2022) Bollywood Anushka Sharma on Saturday shared beautiful pictures of her husband Virat Kohli.

Taking to Instagram, the actress has shared the pictures of Kohli taken from different angles.

Kohli who is in Australia these days for World Cup. In the pictures, Kohli was looking like the children as if he was doing mischieves.

Kohli, in one picture , is seen holding his cute daughter.