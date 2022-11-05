UrduPoint.com

Anushka Shares Kohli's Pictures On His Birthday

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 05, 2022 | 04:51 PM

Anushka shares Kohli's pictures on his birthday

The actress has shared the pictures of Virat Kohli taken from different angles.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2022) Bollywood Anushka Sharma on Saturday shared beautiful pictures of her husband Virat Kohli.

Taking to Instagram, the actress has shared the pictures of Kohli taken from different angles.

Kohli who is in Australia these days for World Cup. In the pictures, Kohli was looking like the children as if he was doing mischieves.

Kohli, in one picture , is seen holding his cute daughter.

Related Topics

World Australia Bollywood Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma From Instagram

More Stories From Showbiz

