Mumbai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th June, 2019) Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma's Sui Dhaaga - Made in India has been selected in the competition category at the Shanghai International Film Festival The Belt and Road Film Week.

A film about finding love and respect through self-reliance, it narrated the story of an innocent village couple Mauji and Mamta who dream big to start their own business together.Sui Dhaaga - Made in India also brought together National Award-winning producer-director combo of Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya after their hit film Dum Laga Ke Haisha.Producer Maneesh Sharma said in a statement: "The story of 'Sui Dhaaga - Made in India' is a special salute to the inherent entrepreneurial spirit of local artisans in India.

An engaging tale about self-reliance seen through a young couple's determination against all odds, we believe this very human theme has universal appeal across the globe.

"I eagerly look forward to the audience response at a platform as prestigious as The Shanghai International Film Festival The Belt and Road Film Week."The actors of the film too are ecstatic with this announcement.Varun said the movie was made with a lot of heart and is a story about a working-class man who fights for self-respect."I'm hoping the film will win hearts in this festival as well and they will like our made in India film," he added.

Anushka described it as "an incredible story of human triumph"."I'm certain that its universal storyline has the potential to appeal to audiences across the globe. It is quite special that our film has been selected in the competition category at The Shanghai International Film Festival The Belt and Road Film Week, which indicates that power of good content can cut across language and cultures."The Shanghai International Film Festival The Belt and Road Film Week begins on Saturday.