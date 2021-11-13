Anushka Sharma shares throwback video clip of ‘Jab Tak hai Jaan’.

(@FahadShabbir)

The actress used different hashtags to mark 9 glorious years of the movie starring her and Shah Rukh Khan.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 13th, 2021) Indian actor Anushka Sharma on Saturday shared a throwback video clip to celebrate 9 glorious years of Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared the clip fearing of Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic dialogues from the movie and some of Yash Chopra’s BTS snippets.

She used hashtag of #9YearsOfJabTakHaiJaan @yrf #YashChopra #AdityaChopra @iamsrk @katrinakaif.

The actress made her name through excellent performances in different Bollywood movies.