Anushka Sharma Shocked By Karan Johar's Revelation About Senior Actor’s Longtime Crush
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 04, 2024 | 03:21 PM
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 4th, 2024) Beautiful Bollywood actress and wife of former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, is not only popular among her fans but also has many admirers in the industry.
According to Indian media reports, renowned director Karan Johar revealed this information himself during the fifth episode of the eighth season of his show Koffee with Karan.
In this episode, actress Katrina Kaif was also present alongside Anushka Sharma, and to create some buzz, Karan Johar disclosed a secret in front of Anushka.
The filmmaker said, "Anushka, did you know that Arjun Kapoor has always been in love with you? He thought you were great; surely you must know this."
Anushka was taken aback by the revelation and expressed her surprise, saying, "Really? I had no idea!" Both Anushka and Katrina were stunned by Karan Johar's revelation.
Once Anushka gathered her composure, she told Karan Johar that he tends to bring up all sorts of topics on his show. Karan responded that Arjun Kapoor had confessed this himself.
