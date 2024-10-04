Open Menu

Anushka Sharma Shocked By Karan Johar's Revelation About Senior Actor’s Longtime Crush

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 04, 2024 | 03:21 PM

Anushka Sharma shocked by Karan Johar's revelation about senior actor’s longtime crush

Popular director Karan Johar reveals this information himself during the fifth episode of the eighth season of his show Koffee with Karan

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 4th, 2024) Beautiful Bollywood actress and wife of former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, is not only popular among her fans but also has many admirers in the industry.

According to Indian media reports, renowned director Karan Johar revealed this information himself during the fifth episode of the eighth season of his show Koffee with Karan.

In this episode, actress Katrina Kaif was also present alongside Anushka Sharma, and to create some buzz, Karan Johar disclosed a secret in front of Anushka.

The filmmaker said, "Anushka, did you know that Arjun Kapoor has always been in love with you? He thought you were great; surely you must know this."

Anushka was taken aback by the revelation and expressed her surprise, saying, "Really? I had no idea!" Both Anushka and Katrina were stunned by Karan Johar's revelation.

Once Anushka gathered her composure, she told Karan Johar that he tends to bring up all sorts of topics on his show. Karan responded that Arjun Kapoor had confessed this himself.

Related Topics

India Cricket Bollywood Wife Virat Kohli Arjun Kapoor Katrina Kaif Anushka Sharma Media All Industry Love

Recent Stories

Malaysian PM Ibrahim’s three-day official visit ..

Malaysian PM Ibrahim’s three-day official visit concludes

5 minutes ago
 Luxury Redefined: Discover 18 Park Residence by Al ..

Luxury Redefined: Discover 18 Park Residence by Alif Holdings in Lahore

38 minutes ago
 itel strengthens its market presence through strat ..

Itel strengthens its market presence through strategic collaboration with Airlin ..

38 minutes ago
 PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, ..

PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, mobile service suspended in Tw ..

2 hours ago
 Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional ..

Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional peace

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more fear ..

Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more feared dead: emergency agency

16 hours ago
 World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing

World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing

16 hours ago
 Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup

Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup

16 hours ago
 Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup ope ..

Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup openers

16 hours ago
 PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China

PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China

16 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz