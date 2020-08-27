UrduPoint.com
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Expect First Child In January 2021

Thu 27th August 2020 | 12:53 PM

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli expect first child in January 2021

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma has confirmed that they will be three in January 2021.

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 27th, 2020) Bollywood’s actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli confirmed that they were expecting their first baby on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Anushka Sharma shared the good news for their fans and friends that they would be three next year in January.

“And then we were three. Arriving Jan 2021,” smiling Ansuhka Sharma shared her picture with her husband Virat Kohli.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied knot in December 2017 in Italy’s Tuscany after dating for more than three years.

Only close family members and friends attended the wedding ceremony. However, the couple hosted two lavish wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

Anushka was last seen in the 2018 film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She recently bankrolled web content like Paatal Lok and Bulbbul.

This is second announcement that is coming from Bollywood as Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan had already announced they were expecting their second child after Taimur.

