Anushka Spills The Beans On What She Found In Virat Kohli Before Marriage

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 03, 2023 | 07:32 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 3rd, 2023) Anushka Sharma, a well-known Bollywood actor, attended the sports Honour 2023 awards show alongside her husband, Virat Kohli.

During the event, the couple participated in a question and answer game on the red carpet. When asked who was most likely to forget important dates, Kohli responded by stating that his memory was a little better than Anushka's.

He went on to explain that Anushka usually gives him important dates to remember and reminds him beforehand.

Anushka then shared her impression of Kohli's personality before they started dating. She revealed that she was impressed by his memory and thought that it was excellent. She expressed her belief that Kohli's exceptional memory would be of great help to her.

The couple's playful banter and affectionate interaction at the Sports Honour 2023 awards show were widely appreciated by fans and media alike.

The two are known for their strong relationship and have often expressed their admiration for each other in public. Kohli and Sharma tied the knot in December 2017 and have been together since then, supporting each other in their respective careers.

In 2013, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli first met on the set of a shampoo commercial. They quickly developed a connection and soon began dating.

Four years later, in 2017, the couple got married in a private wedding ceremony in Italy, which was attended only by close family and friends.

The couple, who are known for their strong bond and affection towards each other, recently became parents to a baby girl whom they named Vamika. The news of Vamika's arrival was shared by Kohli on social media, and the couple has since been seen spending quality time with their little one.

Anushka Sharma, who is a successful Bollywood actor, has often spoken about her admiration for Kohli and his support in her career. Similarly, Kohli, who is a renowned cricketer and captain of the Indian cricket team, has also expressed his admiration for Sharma and her work.

Despite their busy schedules, the couple manages to maintain a strong and healthy relationship, often seen supporting each other's endeavors. Their love story has been an inspiration for many, and their fans eagerly await to see more of the couple and their adorable daughter.

