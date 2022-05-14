Anushka starts working for upcoming movie Chakda Xpress

(@Abdulla99267510)

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/Pakiatan Point News-May 14th, 2022) Anushka Sharma has started working for her upcoming movie Chakda ’Xpress for the first time after being mother of a child.

The actor who felt a bit nervous said candidly that she was not feeling physically fit for her biopic after birth of her first child.

She became mother of Vamika last year in January.

She is working for a sports drama which will be released in 2023. The drama is about former Indian women's team captain Jhulan Goswami.

Anushka said, "I was a part of the inception of Chakda ’Xpress. I was supposed to have worked on it earlier but the film got postponed because of the pandemic and then I got pregnant,".

She went on to say, “When I finally started working on it, I felt really nervous because I had just had a baby so I wasn’t as strong as before,”.

The 34- old year old actoe also explained, "I hadn’t trained for 18 months, so I wasn’t in the best physical condition—earlier, I would have really pushed myself to do different exercises in the gym."

She further said, "But even though I wasn’t sure whether to take the project on or not, an inner voice kept telling me to do it. And that’s the kind of work I want to be a part of. I’ll always be open to doing projects that are interesting and content-forward,".

The actoe was of the view that she was living with a more holistic approach that one should enjoy his work and should enjoy his life.