UrduPoint.com

Anushka Starts Working For Upcoming Movie Chakda Xpress

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 14, 2022 | 04:05 PM

Anushka starts working for upcoming movie Chakda Xpress

The actor who felt a bit nervous says candidly that she feels physically unfit for her biopic after birth of her first child.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/Pakiatan Point News-May 14th, 2022) Anushka Sharma has started working for her upcoming movie Chakda ’Xpress for the first time after being mother of a child.

The actor who felt a bit nervous said candidly that she was not feeling physically fit for her biopic after birth of her first child.

She became mother of Vamika last year in January.

She is working for a sports drama which will be released in 2023. The drama is about former Indian women's team captain Jhulan Goswami.

Anushka said, "I was a part of the inception of Chakda ’Xpress. I was supposed to have worked on it earlier but the film got postponed because of the pandemic and then I got pregnant,".

She went on to say, “When I finally started working on it, I felt really nervous because I had just had a baby so I wasn’t as strong as before,”.

The 34- old year old actoe also explained, "I hadn’t trained for 18 months, so I wasn’t in the best physical condition—earlier, I would have really pushed myself to do different exercises in the gym."

She further said, "But even though I wasn’t sure whether to take the project on or not, an inner voice kept telling me to do it. And that’s the kind of work I want to be a part of. I’ll always be open to doing projects that are interesting and content-forward,".

The actoe was of the view that she was living with a more holistic approach that one should enjoy his work and should enjoy his life.

Related Topics

India Film And Movies Sports Anushka Sharma January Women Best

Recent Stories

Outgoing WAPDA Chairman pays farewell visits to Mo ..

Outgoing WAPDA Chairman pays farewell visits to Mohmand, T5, Dasu, Diamer Basha ..

8 minutes ago
 PCWR organizes Eid-ul-Fitr party to promote interf ..

PCWR organizes Eid-ul-Fitr party to promote interfaith harmony

8 minutes ago
 Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 11.53 mln: Africa CDC ..

Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 11.53 mln: Africa CDC

9 minutes ago
 Dust storms, rain to bring slight relief for heat ..

Dust storms, rain to bring slight relief for heat stricken in coming days: PMD

9 minutes ago
 UOS organizes seminar on 'History of Iran, Pakista ..

UOS organizes seminar on 'History of Iran, Pakistan'

9 minutes ago
 Cameroon starts nationwide polio immunization

Cameroon starts nationwide polio immunization

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.